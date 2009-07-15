AN astonishing range of bangles and jewellery, a mesmerising collection of hand made sarees and an engrossing set of art work that would leave anyone awestruck, the ongoing craft fair at VJT is a shopper’s delight.

The fair, organised by the Kerala Artisans Development Corporation showcases works of artisans from Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The craftsmanship of these artisans is amazing and for most of them their craft is much more than a means of livelihood.

‘‘It is not just about making money. The very smile of appreciation we catch on our customer’s face is much more worthy,’’ said Ali Ansari, a weaver from Uttar Pradesh. Spreading out his collection of sarees that sparkle in their design and pattern he said that he just cannot think of another world sans these fabrics.

Devashish Sahu’s face glows with pride as he flaunted the unique art of Orissa. Pointing towards the Pattachitra painting and Palm leaf painting he said, ‘‘This is something you cannot find any where else in this world.’’ Sahu specialises in palm leaf painting, an art that requires a lot of diligence and innate skill. The paintings display mythological characters revelling in all their glory and splendour. Pattachitra painting is distinctive in the way it leaves brilliant strokes on ‘tusser’ silk with natural colours made from stones and leaves.

The jewellers from Andhra Pradesh rouse interest not only with their dazzling set of jewellery but also with a very special offer. ''You tell me what design you want. You will have it in 10 minutes,’’ offered Murali, the jeweller from A.P. With a nice collection of natural stones and ear rings Murali is a regular visitor to Kerala along with his brother Krishnan.

The Bengali special, ‘Kanta saree’ is yet another attraction .This handmade saree has got flowers and peacock imprinted against stunning back drops. The price of the sarees range from Rs.350 - Rs.1200. The collection of Rajasthani bangles is simply disarming in their range and variety. Lac bangles, double-coloured bangles, and single piece bangles studded with American diamonds amaze us with their beauty as well as with their prices. A single piece of studded bangle costs about Rs.600.

The fair also has on display the world famous Pashmina shawl of Kashmir. Khalil Ahammad the Kashmiri weaver had a lot to say about Kashmiri kurta, embroidery shawls and churidar material. Besides his collection he also had a special plea. ''There are a lot of misconceptions about our land. Kashmir is indeed a paradise on earth. We have a lot to offer. Please come and see it for yourself’’.

The wood carvings from Uttar Pradesh present a stunning range of items from spoons to room partitions. Fruit bowls, spring trays, incense boxes, jewellery boxes, multipurpose stands are also on display. The fair also features Vidarbha tusser silk, Orissa Sambalpur saree, Andhra terracotta pottery and Zeracota sarees from Hyderabad. Adding icing to the cake is Joby Chacko, the painter who does your portraits in five minutes flat.

The exhibition cum sale will be on till July 18. The timings are from 9 a.m to 9.30 p.m.