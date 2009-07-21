THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA) has urged the Government to initiate action against the Thampanoor SI for arresting a High School teacher, allegedly for no reason.

A KSTA release said that Subrahmania Bhatt of Nedumangad Mancha THS was manhandled by the SI at the Thampanoor Central bus station on Saturday.

Bhatt, who was waiting for his nephew who was to arrive by a bus from Kollam, was manhandled and his ‘poonool’ was broken by the police, KSTA district secretary K.P.Santhosh Kumar alleged. The police who later took Bhatt into custody also threw away his mobile phone and purse. Strong action should be taken against the police official, he said.

for manhandling Bhatt, the statement said.