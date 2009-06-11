THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The media awards instituted by the Public Education Department for the coverage of the 49th State School Youth Festival were distributed by Minister for Culture and Education M.A. Baby at Press Club here on Wednesday.

Mathrubhumi won the award for best reporting in print media. The award for best cartoon went to Gopikrishnan (Mathrubhumi). Latish Puvathur (Thejas) and Rinkuraj (Malayala Manorama) shared the award for the best photograph. N.P. Jishar (Madhyamam) won the award for the best reporter in print media.

In the Visual Media section, Indiavision bagged the award for the best coverage. Ratish Anirudhan (Jai Hind TV) and P.R. Praveena (Manorama News) shared the award for best reporting. The award for best cameraman was shared by Theruviam and Titas S. Kumar of Asianet News. Siji Kadakal (Indiavision) got the jury’s special mention for his report.

93.5 SFM won the award for the best radio coverage.

It was for the first time that media awards were being presented for the coverage of the Youth Festival.

