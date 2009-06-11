Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

More than 1000 youths cheated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:&nbsp; More than 1,000 youths from various parts of the State are suspected to be have been cheated by the job racket which was busted by the city police on Tuesday.

&nbsp;According to the Vanchiyoor police which is probing the case, about 300 youths were cheated by the institution which was functioning at General Hospital junction in the name Kerala State Grameena Agricultural Development Centre. The institution had collected Rs 5,500 from each of them by offering them jobs. The amount was collected as membership fee.

&nbsp;Another 1000 youths were cheated by wooing them to attend a training programme after collecting Rs 500 from each of them.

&nbsp;Police said that the institution was functioning after registering as a trust. Radhakrishnan, who was arrested in connection with cheating, was the trustee of the institution and his relatives, including wife and sister, were enrolled as members of the trust.

&nbsp;The police are trying to recover the cash collected from the youths.

&nbsp;Rajesh who was also held in connection with the cheating was a staff at the institution.&nbsp; Both Radhakrishnan and Rajesh were produced before the court and remanded.

