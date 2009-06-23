THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly session starting on Monday is all set to witness a rejuvenated Congress, after its impressive show in the recent Lok Sabha elections, taking on a beleaguered Left Democratic Front which finds itself in deep trouble following political and corruption controversies.

With the Ministers themselves coming out against the Chief Minister seeking his removal and the CPM facing one of its biggest-ever challenges following prosecution charges against its state secretary, the UDF will be unleashing a scathing attack on the floor of the House to which the LDF particularly the CPM will have to struggle to defend.

The Governor’s sanction for prosecution of Pinarayi Vijayan and the infighting within the CPM which is getting murkier, will undoubtedly be the focus of debate in the House. The difference of opinion among the LDF constituents will also have serious implications for the Front.

The defeat of CPI candidates in the Lok Sabha elections and the party’s stand on the SNC Lavalin case is likely to make the party adopt a low posture during attacks on the CPM. The session is also likely to witness a section of the Janata Dal members taking a different stand from that of the CPM on various issues.

The UDF members will highlight the constitutional crisis in the state with Ministers coming out in the open against the Governor, who is the head of the state. If the LDF comes out with a resolution against the Governor in this regard, the session will be a stormy affair.

The Congress will certainly miss firebrand speakers like K. Sudhakaran and K.C. Venugopal who have been elected to the Lok Sabha.

Sudhakaran’s absence is going to be the biggest loss for the Congress as he was the one-man army inside the House who dared to take on the Kannur lobby within the CPM.

The failure to make any progress with regard to the much-hyped Smart City project, the uncertainty over the Rs 8,000-crore Vizhinjam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) project and Kochi Metro project, the confusion over the fee structure and admissions to the self-financing professional colleges are all set to become subject of hot debates in the House.