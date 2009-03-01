KOLLAM: Kerala Dalit Federation has warned the Government that it would resort to agitational measures unless the Government withdrew the ban on appointments.

KDF state president P.Ramabhadran said that both the Government and the PSC were betraying the unemployed youth in the State for more than the last four months by not making appointments to the vacancies.

Though they can make the appointments since the Supreme Court had not stayed 50:50 equation of merit and reservation, the government departments were not reporting the vacancies. Many of the ranklists have been cancelled because of the ban on appointments.

Ramabhadran said that the SC/ST communities are the most affected by the ban as they are solely depending up on government jobs.

He flayed the government for its attempts to promote discord between forward and backward communities on the issues of reservation and appointments.