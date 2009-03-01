THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This year’s Attukal Pongala Maholsavam, the world’s largest religious congregation of women, will be held on March 10. Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, Attukal Bhagavathi Temple Trust chairman R. Ravindran Nair and president R. Gopinathan Nair said that the pongala festival would begin on March 2 with ‘kappukettu’ and culminate on March 11 with ‘kuruthi tharpanam’. They said that this time, 25 lakh women devotees were expected to participate in the annual pongala festival at the temple, which had already found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest participation of women.

The office-bearers of the temple trust said the State Government had sent the recommendations for declaring the temple a national pilgrim centre. Various Government Departments, semi-Government organisations, social organisations and residents’ associations have taken steps for the smooth conduct of the festival, they said. Temple trust office-bearers, people’s representatives and Corporation representatives had held a joint meeting and evaluated the arrangements. A 101-member festival committee had been constituted for the smooth conduct of the pongala. Various sub-committees also had been set up. The pongala will be webcast on the Trust’s official website www.attukal.org.

They also said that those who wanted to serve food and drinks to the devotees during the festival should seek prior permission from the police as there would be restriction in serving food and drinks owing to security reasons.

National pilgrimage centre status mooted Home and Tourism Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has recommended the Central Government to declare the Attukal Bhagavathi Temple a national pilgrimage centre. Tourism Minister’s office informed that the Minister had sent the recommendations to the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism.