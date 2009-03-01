Thermal surcharge withdrawn

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission on Saturday issued orders withdrawing the thermal surcharge on power tariff from March 1.

The order follows an announcement by Power Minister A.K.Balan in the Assembly on Friday that the Government was willing to lift the surcharge.

The surcharge of 50 paise per unit for total consumption was imposed in August last on LT domestic consumers consuming above 80 units and all other categories of consumers. LT domestic consumers consuming 80 units or below a month had been exempted.

In its order, the Commission ordered that the surcharge shall ``be demanded for energy consumption up to February 28 only, and for energy consumption from March 1, surcharge will not be levied.’’