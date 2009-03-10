INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day celebrations were held at Hotel Uday Samudra, Kovalam, on Sunday.

An inter-collegiate debate competition, held as part of the celebrations, saw the participation of seven colleges in the city. While Mar Ivanios College walked away with the first prize, All-Saints’ College and the Law Academy Law College came second and third, respectively. The competition was inaugurated by poet Sugathakumari.

In the evening, the stage was taken over by singer Usha Uthup and music composer-singer Sharath. The charity event raised money for ‘Abhaya’. Over 150 guests attended the musical evening.

‘Mission Ganesha’, a music album directed by Raj Gopaal Iyer, corporate director of the hotel, was launched at the function. The album will be released on April 14.