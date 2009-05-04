THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Forest Department has wound up further investigation into the serial deaths of seven wild elephants in Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) before it could come to a firm conclusion on the cause of the deaths. The findings of the inter-disciplinary team constituted to probe the deaths seem to possess more holes than a rainforest canopy.

The team first came to the conclusion that the elephants had died because of deep internal injuries, caused by sharp pointed objects, and consequent infections. They then inferred that these deep wounds were caused by a tusker in musth. Since five of the dead elephants were females, the experts stated that the rogue tusker had gored them badly while mating.

But this leaves many questions unanswered. The carcass of the elephants, except for one, were found in a highly decomposed state. “How can anyone come to any sort of a conclusion by examining decomposed bodies. In most of the cases the bodies were found after a long time and the post-mortems conducted after five to seven days,’’ a top wildlife official said. It was, however, true that the team had spotted internal injuries in the only carcass that was found in a less decayed state.

The gap between the death and the spotting of the carcass points to a more festering problem: The Department’s poor range surveillance. “This is clear proof that normal patrolling was not taking place,’’ a senior wildlife official said. What is even more intriguing is the refusal of the Forest Department to look into the possibility of poaching. The expert team had found deep wounds in the neck and skull of the dead elephants.

“This could easily be the handiwork of poachers. They have this practice of sitting on top of trees and shooting sharp pointed steel arrows on elephants walking below, precisely on their necks and skulls’’ a forest guard told ‘Express.’

The “sadism’’ angle, elephant experts say, is downright silly. “I have never heard of tuskers goring their females during intercourse. It is not part of their mating behaviour,’’ said C S Ramachandran, a veterinarian and an elephant owner. Even members of the inter-disciplinary team had gone on record saying that this was “unusual behaviour’’.

Further, Ramachandran feels that the “serial rapist’’ theory could be a ruse to mask a dangerous racket. “These dead elephants need not be females. They could be males whose tusks have been pulled out,’’ he said. In the case of at least one carcass, the lower jaw was missing.

Again, what if the elephants were infected by some virus or bacteria strains. When the team conducted post-mortem on the seventh elephant, it was found that the abdomen was absolutely empty. The elephant, before its death, had evidently not taken food for days. This, according to a senior veterinarian, is a symptom of some kind of a dangerous viral attack. PTR is a place where Anthrax and Herpes virus had struck.

Still, the Forest Department has not found it serious enough to sent samples of the carcasses to the Institute of Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad.