Nitrogen-filling facility opened

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Cool Your Wheels’, the first Nitrogen-Filling facility at an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) retail outlet in Kerala, was inaugurated at Attipra here on Friday, along with a state-of-the-art Company-Owned Company-Operated (COCO) retail outlet.

The well-laid out retail outlet situated next to the mega office sites of Infosys and UST Global was inaugurated by Indian Oil Kerala State general manager P.M. Nazirudeen.

The outlet retails Xtrapremium MS and Xtramile HSD premium branded fuels in addition to regular MS (petrol) and HSD (diesel).Filling nitrogen in the tyres of four-wheelers and two-wheelers would improve mileage, keep tyres cool, prolong life of tyres, provide better grip, enhance safety, reduce the frequency of checking tyre pressure and eliminate rim rust.

Nitrogen has been used for years in the tyres of racing cars, large commercial trucks, aircraft and even space shuttle.

Indian Oil chief retail sales manager Ullas M. Kamath, Indian Oil senior divisional retail sales manager Shaji Xavier, Technopark GM (Tech) K.V. Rajendran and other senior officials of Indian Oil and Technopark were present on the occasion.