Exit Scarlett

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson's dream of becoming a director has been shattered as the scenes she shot for a movie has been edited out from the final version.

The 24-year-old was among a number of stars, including fellow actress Natalie Portman, who took part in making the film ‘New York, I Love You,’ a series of love stories shot by different directors.

Pagesix.com reports that Johansson’s directorial debut starring Kevin Bacon was tagged “unwatchable” and has been edited out. Saya producer Emmanuel Benbihy, “Scarlett presented me with a compelling albeit unconventional narrative that did not conform to the overall approach of the entire collective. I was moved by her vision. But there were editorial decisions to be made in the interest of the overall narrative and composition. So the previously filmed scenes and footage could not be used.”