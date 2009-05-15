Air Chief F H Major (Right) with Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of SAC Air Marshal S Radhakrishnan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Chief F H Major arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on a two-day visit on Thursday. During his stay, he will address station commanders under the Southern Air Command (SAC).

Major was accompanied by wife Zareen Major who is president of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA).

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of SAC Air Marshal S Radhakrishnan and wife Asha Radhakrishnan received the Air Chief.

The visit to the SAC is a farewell visit for the Air Chief who is scheduled to retire on May 31. Major will leave Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.