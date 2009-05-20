WHEN something goes wrong in life you blame it on destiny. But what if you can change it for the better? "You sure can change destiny. Just be optimistic," says a confident John Thomas. That precisely is the message he and his band Motherjane have been trying to convey through their songs which have won them many accolades. The Jack Daniel Award for the best drummer and singer won by John and Suraj respectively and the AVIMA Awards for the best rock act are the latest additions to the growing awards galore of the band.

This is the second time that the Jack Daniels award _ the ultimate in Indian rock scenario _ has come their way. "Music has a therapeutic effect and we want to touch the soul of those who listen to it," says 33-year-old John who is just back from a rock act at the Palace Grounds in Bangalore. "Rock music is acquiring a raving response from youngsters these days." Motherjane has had 4000 concerts till date. A popular band at all the major rock festivals in India, it has been a crowd puller at the IIT rock festivals in the country. Their emphasis on progressive rock with an incorporation of Indian elements including carnatic is being lapped up by rock lovers worldover. Last year, an opening act with Megadeth during the first international concert in India catapulted them to fame.

"Times have changed. We have come a long way since we started off," says the Kochiite. A former student of St Albert's College, John, who loved the rhythmic beats of percussion, formed Motherjane in 1989 with Clyde. "During those days we enjoyed singing covers at college. But we had objection from the college authorities who looked down upon such concerts," recollects John, blaming it on the trademark reckless and rebellious attitude attributed to a rockster. This coupled with opposition from home added to the vigour to bring in a new wave in the rock scenario in Kochi. "The crowds for the concert were few. Metal bands were not popular. Two or three concerts a year was a boon." Soon his band expanded with the arrival of Suraj (vocalist) and bass guitarists Baiju and Deepu. Things began to change when they started to build an identity of their own without just singing covers.

By 2000, their first album, 'Insane Biography', came out. Since then there has been no looking back. "The album is a take on Christianity which has become a commodity with its several sectors," explains John. This was followed by 'Maktub' _ an Arabic album which is a compilation of songs playing on the theme destiny. Recently the band gained a record label, Aum-I Artists Pvt Ltd, a fete achieved by only a few popular bands. "One can now download our songs at a cost," says John who runs the drum school Jam in Kochi. His students range from six year olds to 50 year olds. "I take one to one sessions as I want them all to play well the instrument which requires the synchronisation of all the limbs. My priority is to use music to help them be good human beings than great musicians." Recently he started a drum school in Bangalore taken care of by his friend Nirmal Antony. Ask him about the present generation and trends in rock music and he says, "Youngsters today lack the confidence to bring in change. Until a mentality to welcome change comes nothing new will happen in the rock world."

John and his band will soon embark on a musical voyage covering 16 cities in the country.

