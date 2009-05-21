PATHANAMTHITTA: The Kerala Vaidyuti Mazdoor Sangh has urged the State Government to order a high-level inquiry into what it called the total failure of the augmented generators of Sabarigiri hydel project at Moozhiyar power station after the completion of the upgradation work.

The renovation-cum-upgradation of the Sabarigiri hydel project by spending about Rs 100 crore, not only failed to generate 30 MW additional electricity but also couldn’t renovate the six generators, mazdoor sangh state president M K Kamalan said.

The multinational company and its sub-contractors, which undertook the renovation-cum capacity upgradation contract of the project, caused irreparable damage and loss worth crores of rupees, M K Kamalan said.

The sixth generator of the project, which was handed over to the KSEB after the contractors’ claim of completion of renovation work, failed to generate power for the last two days, Kamalan said.

The KSEB authorities are groping in the dark for the reasons of failure of the generator, he said. The renovated fifth generator is not functioning smoothly and the cooling water pump of the generator is facing technical snag. Hence, the cooling system attached to the blast-hit fourth generator is used for the fifth generator, the sangh leader said.

The second generator which resumed functioning recently also faces problems with the vibrations touching the alarming 200 micron-level as against the normal level of 100 microns, Kamalan said.

The fate of the blast-hit third and fourth generators of the hydel project is hanging in balance with the work on the generators is yet to begin, he said.