THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) has invited applications for its Graphics and Animation course. The duration is three months. The applicants should be hearing impaired, should have passed SSLC and have computer knowledge. Preference will be given to those who have talent in painting and drawing. Biodata and certificate showing the hearing deficiency should be sent to Director, National Institute of Speech and Hearing, Karimanal PO, Thiruvananthapuram- 695 583 by June 5. Ph: 0471-2596919/2596920.