THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajil Ramesh, of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Pattom, who came first from the Kendriya Vidyalaya sector in the CBSE standard XII examinations, has only one thing to say about his achievement: “By God’s grace.’’

Rejil came first in the science stream among all students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan.

For him, the achievement was more of an divine intervention. Whatever be my efforts, this would not have been possible without help from the almighty. “Without Jesus Christ, nothing would have been possible. That is why I did not go in for private tuition and, instead, banked on divine help,’’ he said.

Rajil’s mother A.U. Uma Devi said that she had expected her son to be the topper in the school. However, not in my wildest imagination did I expect him to be an all-India rank holder, she said.

“God’s will apart, the encouragement given by Rajil’s father also had its role in this achievement,’’ she added.

Rajil’s father A.U. Rameshan is an employee with the Meteorological Department. Uma Devi did not hide her disappointment at the fact that Rameshan was at the office when we visited their house.

Surely, he would have been the happiest person, she said.

Rajil’s sister Thusara, a standard IX student of KV, Pattom, also could not contain her happiness. We could read the pride for her brother in her eyes.

For Rajil, ranks are nothing new. He was the school topper consecutively from standard VII. Rajil had come to KV Pattom from a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kochi while studying in standard VI following his father’s transfer to the city. He was included in the Genesis youth exchange programme to tour Japan last academic year on the basis of his academic performances. He had also bagged the National Talent Search scholarship.

With all his academic excellence, Rajil seemed a little confused over his future plans. “I have not yet decided on it. One thing is sure; it would be in the field of science. By the way, physics is my favourite subject. I am interested in engineering. However, at the moment, I haven’t planned anything. If I make any plan and it doesn’t materialise, I would be a bit disappointed. That’s why I haven’t made any definite plans,’’ he said.

Rajil is now writing the State Entrance Examinations. He has already written the All-India Engineering Entrance Examinations. For the All- India Medical Entrance Examination, he has cleared the first level and is waiting for the results of the second level.

Cicy Roy Mathew, Principal of KV, Pattom, was also happy that one of her wards could win the highest marks in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan. “In fact, earlier our school had won first places in commerce and humanities. But, it is for the first time that we are winning a first in the science stream. In case of science stream, the highest marks of our school toppers have been improving each year,’’ she said.

As far as Rajil was concerned, he was a God-fearing, obedient student. His rank is laudable for the fact that he could achieve the feat without any private tuition, Cicy said.

