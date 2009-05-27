THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An information and communication Technology (ICT) workshop will be organised for autistic children and their parents by Insight, a joint initiative of Kerala State IT Mission and SPACE.

It will be held at Red Shield hall at Kowdiar here from May 27 to 29. The workshop will explore ways to use digital technologies to enhance learning and communication capabilities of children with disabilities. Educational software such as GCompris and programming interfaces like Scratch have been found to be very useful in enhancing learning and communication skills of autistic children.

Training will be given to autistic children and their parents in the morning session and in the afternoon session to programmers who wish to develop applications for children with special needs.

Insight has been providing ICT training and resources for visually challenged people since 2008. Arun Mehta, professor and chairman of the Computer Engineering Department at JMIT, Radaur, Haryana, who has been working with autistic children in different parts of India will act as facilitator of the workshop.

For more information, contact SPACE phone no 0471-2318997, Insight phone no 0471-4011811.