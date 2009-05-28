Trust formed to help prisoners

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the aim of initiating welfare activities of prisoners, the Dr.M.V.Govinda Warrier Memorial Charitable Trust has been formed under the leadership of former DGP (Prisons) M.G.A.Ramen.

Former Chief Minister K.Karunakaran inaugurated the trust at a function held here on Wednesday.

Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who spoke on the occasion, said that the Government had recommended to the Governor the names of around 200 prisoners who may be released. He also said that remand prisoners would be shifted from Central Jails in a phased manner once the construction of new prisons was completed.

The activities of the Trust would include rehabilitation of released prisoners, extending legal and other sorts of assistance to prisoners and act as a liaison between the jail officials and convicts as well as the family and friends of the convicts.

Former welfare officer of the Prisons Department S.Prasannakumar is the managing trustee of the Trust and former chief audit officer G.Ramesh Babu is the trustee.