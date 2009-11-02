THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pattom P Vamadevan Nair has been elected as the Vanchiyoor area committee secretary of the CPM .

Vamadevan Nair took over the office from outgoing secretary B.S. Rajeev. Rajeev was elected as the secretary of newly-formed Peroorkada area committee the other day. Vamadevan Nair, who is a senior CITU leader, will lead a committee of 19 at Vanchiyoor area.