PATHANAMTHITTA: The RYF on Monday organised a campaign jatha and dharna in front of the Head Post Office here as part of the RSP’s state-wide agitation against ASEAN free trade agreement.

RYF state secretary Salim P.Chacko inaugurated the dharna.

District president S.Satheesh presided over the meeting. District secretary Mullakal Shaji, RSP district executive member Chandanappally Karunakaran, T.T.Gopalakrishnan, Amir Basheer, D.Prasad, Sureshkumar, K.K.Anilkumar, Abhilash and Shobin Koshy spoke.