THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two students from the city Government Schools will lead the rally and chair the public meeting to be held as part of the Children’s Day celebrations to be held on November 14.

S.P.Theertha, Class IV student of Government Upper Primary School, Nemom, has been selected as the Children’s Prime Minister for this year’s celebrations being organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. K.M.Manisha, Class VII student of Government UPS, Kumarapuram, has been selected as the president.

T.P.Priyadarshini, Class VII student of Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School, has been selected as the Speaker.

Rovin Samuel, Class IV student of Holy Angels Convent, will deliver the welcome address and Sneha Santhosh, Class IV student of St Thomas Residential School, will propose a vote of thanks at the public meeting.

A ten-day festival is also being organised by the Council for school children.

trivandrum@epmltd.com