THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The DGP has announced a reward of Rs 2,000 to the police constable couple for nabbing a thief who tried to snatch a chain from a teenager.

The incident that led to the reward occurred around 8.15 a.m. at Nalanda Junction near Nanthancode on Friday when Baiju, attached to the Museum Police Station and his wife Sindhu, working with the Women’s Helpline of the city police, were returning on their bike after night duty.

They saw 17-year-old Preethy in tears after a thief tried to snatch her chain.

Preethy told the couple that the thief jumped into a nearby plot.

Baiju jumped the wall of the plot and caught the thief. Sindhu got a towel from the nearby house and tied the thief.

They later informed the Control Room.

The police later handed over the thief to the Museum Police Station.

On hearing the news, the DGP called the couple and congratulated them and announced the reward.