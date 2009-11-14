THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after three months of the six-month term allowed by the Government for the judicial probe into the Cheriyathura police firing that claimed six lives having lapsed, the Government has not provided an office for the Commission.

Though the Government had directed the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector to identify an office building for the Commission, the Collector is of the view that the Commission themselves have to identify the building.

“It is for the Commission to identify a building suitable for them so that we could make further arrangements for establishing the office. So far, there is no information that the Commission had identified a building,’’ said Collector Sanjay Kaul.

However, sources close to the Commission said that the Government had directed the District Collector to arrange an office for the Commission in Thiruvananthapuram in consultation with the Commission. This was clearly mentioned in the Government Order, sources said.

The Cabinet, on August 5, had appointed District and Sessions Judge K. Ramakrishnan to probe into the Cheriyathura police firing that took place on May 17. The tenure of the Commission was fixed at six months.

“Though the Government had already sanctioned the sufficient staff for the Commission, the Commission could not commence the probe as there is no office,’’ District Judge Ramakrishnan said.

The Commission would be seeking an extension of tenure if the probe could not be completed in six months’ time, he added.

The Cheriyathura clash was the outcome of a petty scuffle between two sections. It finally ended up in clashes between two communities. Six persons were killed and several injured after the police opened fire to disperse a violent mob.

Though the DGP had submitted a report to the Government justifying the firing, the Government had

suspended the then Shangumugham AC Suresh Kumar, DCRB AC E. Sharafuddin, Poonthura CI K. Pradeep Kumar and Valiyathura SI Johnson in connection with the incident. The then City Police Commissioner S. Gopinath was also shifted form the post following the incident.

The Government had initially announced that the probe would be conducted by a sitting judge of the High Court. But the High Court had refused to spare the services of a sitting judge and hence the Government had appointed the District Judge to probe into the incident.

