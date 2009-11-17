THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How many bird species can you possibly find at Peroorkada, right in the city? The members of the Kerala Bird Race 2009 counted 34 species of birds! The sightings of Barred Jungle Owlet and Brown Hawk Owl indicate the density of trees of the Peroorkada area and the sightings of four species of water birds show the wetland habitat of the place.

The green lung of Thiruvananthapuram City, the Museum - Zoo Compound, went further ahead with 39 species, including migratory birds like Forest Wagtail, Little Grebe and Brown Flycatcher. Though the area is a typical habitat for house sparrow, none was sighted. Oriental Darter, the endangered and red-listed snake bird, also was reported.

The Kerala Bird Race 2009 at Thiruvananthapuram was held in six different locations in and around Thiruvananthapuram city with the active participation of 54 birdwatchers, ages ranging from 10 to 70. The Bird Race was coordinated locally by WWF-India, Kerala State Office and the city-based birdwatching group Warblers & Waders.

The participants were grouped into six teams and were equipped with binoculars and Bird log books. Peroorkada, Akkulam wetlands, Punchakkari paddyfields - Vellayani lake and surrounding areas, Arippa, Museum -Zoo compound and Kallar-Ponmudi were the bird race sites. Each team included an expert birdwatcher accompanied by budding birdwatchers and enthusiasts. All the teams were out in the field the entire day up till 5 p.m on November 15.

The wetland of the city, Akkulam, topped with 61 species and the significant sighting of the water cock. Grey Heron, Black-napped Oriole and Black Bittern were seen at the Lake. Common Kestrel, Orange-headed Thrush and Common Peafowl were the important sightings from Kallar-Ponmudi. Sighting of Peafowl is significant for this Bird Race as it is the first time that this bird is being seen in Ponmudi.

All the six team leaders with their teams later shared their experiences and presented findings. The location, number of species, Bird of the Day (most important sighting) and Dip of the Day (the bird most expected, but not seen) for each location, and the highlights of major observations were covered in the presentations.

The team Black Baza, who had surveyed the area of Arippa forests, won the first prize with a sighting of 87 species. The team Osprey, who surveyed Punchakkari paddyfields and Vellayani lake, bagged the second prize with 80 species and the team Honey Buzzard, who visited Kallar-Ponmudi area, won the third prize with 66 species. The entire teams reported a total of 145 species of birds during the Race.

Unus Kunju, the eldest among the participants, and Kevin S. Biju, the youngest birdwatcher of the Race, were also appreciated. About 30 photographs were displayed at the venue.

