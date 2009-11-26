THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to trace the gang involved in the robbery at a house in Pallimukku during the wee hours of Sunday, the city police have released the images of the two suspects in the case.

A grab from the images captured by the surveillance camera in a jewellery shop in which the pictures of the two are seen has been released by the police. The image has been forwarded to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka police as it is suspected that the gang belongs to any of these states. The police also called upon the public to provide any information they have regarding the gang members.

The Chennai police and the Thiruvananthapuram City police are jointly searching for the gang at various states as a similar incident took place in Chennai on Monday night. A police team from the city is camping at Thiruttugramam near Tirunelveli where large number of robbers are staying.

Police sources said that two members of the gang were suspected to have purchased a nose-ring from the jewellery in the city on Saturday. They have given the name Swapion from Pune in the customer identity form at the jewellery shop. They conversed in Hindi. Police suspect that the visit to the jewellery shop was part of a plan to rob the shop. The gang members would have visited other jewelleries also, sources said.