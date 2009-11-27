THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Retrospective Section of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which will begin on December 11, will feature 29 films of five masters. Besides Mrinal Sen’s and Lohithadas’s, the retrospective package will include works of Spanish filmmaker Arturo Ripstein, Japan’s Mikio Naruse and France’s Jacques Tati.

Ripstein, who once was the legendary Luis Bunuel’s assistant, is known for the screen adaptations of classic Latin American works. The package will include seven of his films, some of which are adaptations of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s and Carlos Fuentes’s novels.

Ripstein’s films, which mirror Latin American life, narrate the vicissitudes of life using innovative visual mechanics.

‘The Queen of the Night’, the film that won Ripstein the coveted Palm d’Or at Cannes, is part of the package. The film is based on the life of the great Mexican musician Lucha Rice. ‘The Place Without Limits’, ‘The Realm of Fortune’, ‘The Beginning and the End’, ‘Castle of Purity’, ‘Divine’ and ‘The Ruination of Men’ are the other Ripstein films in the package.

Naruse, a contemporary of Ozu, Mizoguchi and Kurosawa, etched his name in world cinema history by visualising the complexities of Japanese women. Five of Mikio’s films will be featured in the package. Critics have described his films as peaceful rivers with deep undercurrents. ‘Her Lonely Lane’, ‘Husband and Wife’, ‘Mother’, ‘The Echo’ and ‘Scattered Clouds’ are the Mikio films included in his retrospective.

Tati’s films will be the other highlight of the retrospective section. He uses satire to frame the all-consuming greed of modernity. ‘My Uncle’, ‘Play Time’, ‘Festival Day’ and ‘Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday’ are the Tati films to be screened.

Seven of Mrinal Sen’s works will be featured. Mrinal Sen is appreciated for the human touch he has brought to social realities. ‘Calcutta 71’, ‘Akaler Sandhane’, ‘Khandhar’, ‘Aamar Bhuban’, ‘Antareen’ and ‘Ek din Pratidhin’ are the Mrinal Sen gems that will be showcased.

Lohithadas’s ‘Thaniyavarthanam’, ‘Kireedom’, ‘Aadharam’, ‘Venkalam’ and ‘Bhoothakannadi’ will be included in the retro.

