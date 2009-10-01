The Southern Air Command (SAC) has received no instruction from the Air Headquarters regarding transfer of land to BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd, whose second phase could be delayed owing to unavailability of land.

According to an earlier understanding, the Indian Air Force (IAF) would transfer 7.15 acres to BrahMos. This plot is located next to the BrahMos unit at Chakkai. But there was a condition - the State Government would compensate the IAF with land elsewhere in Thiruvananthapuram. This has not happened thanks to the State Government failing to deliver.

IAF sources said that no further orders have come from the Air HQ in New Delhi on the matter. The IAF stand, which was conveyed to the Government at a meeting almost seven months ago, was that it should be compensated with land. “We have no problem in transferring land to BrahMos. Their unit is adjacent to ours. But the Government should provide us land elsewhere,’’ a senior IAF official said.

With the Government slow-pedalling, the IAF’s plans to provide accommodation for its men also have been hit. The 7.15 acres at Chakkai currently houses the Air Force Signals Unit. The IAF had, in fact, drawn up plans to construct accommodation for its men there or at the alternative site proposed by the Government. This is being delayed because of the State Government’s dallying over taking a decision. Also, apart from that initial meeting months ago, the IAF has not been involved in any discussion on the matter, the IAF official said.

Defence Minister A.K. Antony had launched the second phase of BrahMos in February this year with much fanfare. BrahMos Aerospace had acquired state-owned KELTEC in 2007 to set up its cruise missile unit. BrahMos is a joint venture with Russia, the name being an amalgam of the rivers Brahmaputra and Moskva.

