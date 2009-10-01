THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Performing Arts Festival 2009 of the CBSE South Zone Sahodaya Complex (SZSC) will be held at the Chenkottukonam Sree Narayana Public School on October 2 and 3.

As many as 1,500 children are expected to take part in the various competitions. There will be a total of 51 competitions in junior and senior categories to be held at eight venues.

The festival will be inaugurated by renowned danseuse Neena Prasad at 9 a.m. on October 2 at a function to be presided over by SZSC vice-president Fr. Mathew Thengumpalli.

The chief guest for the valedictory function to be held on October 3 is secretary to Governor A. Ajith Kumar IAS, who will also distribute the prizes to winners.

