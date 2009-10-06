‘Elephant owners violating rules’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Animal Lovers’ Association general secretary V K Venkitachalam has charged the elephant owners in the State with violating the provisions of the Declaration of Wildlife Stock Rules, 2003.

In a letter to the Union Minister for Environment and Forests Jairam Ramesh, Venkitachalam alleged that most of the captive elephant owners had not obtained ownership certificates from the Chief Wildlife Warden.

He said that the provisions of the Wildlife Stock Rules were not being implemented in the State because of the ``indifference shown by Government officials.’’

Venkitachalam said that the medical camp organised for elephants on October 4 had turned out to be a farce because elephant owners did not cooperate.

``It is the statutory obligation of every custodian of captive elephants and mahouts to produce them in front of the forest officials as and when required by the Chief Wildlife Warden,’’ Venkitachalam said in his letter.