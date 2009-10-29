Higher Education Council to provide project gra

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the universities in the state switching over to choice-based credit and semester system for undergraduate courses, Kerala State Higher Education Council decided to provide project grants for designing new courses for enlarging the academic space to accommodate the diverse academic choices.

Under this programme, regular teachers working in the universities and colleges in the State will be given grants for designing undergraduate-level semester courses in Humanities, Social Sciences, Science and Business Studies. The aim of the project is to give training to teachers in designing courses and to develop new courses in emerging areas in different disciplines. The Boards of Studies of the respective universities will take decisions on whether to accept the the new courses designed for adoption by the universities.

Regular teachers working in universities or colleges in the State or a team of regular teachers can apply for the grants. Teachers who wish to design courses should submit project proposals to the Kerala State Higher Education Council. In case of joint proposals by two or more teachers, one among the team members should act as the project leader and he/she will be responsible for all matters pertaining to the successful completion of the project.

Proposals should not exceed three A4 size printed pages, including reading list. All proposals should be typewritten in 12 point font with 1.5 line spacing.

Proposals should include all the following components like Target Group, Learning Objectives, Outline of the topics to be covered, Course transactions; proposed activities, Method of assessment/evaluation, Relevance of the proposed course and Reading List.

Three hard copies of the project proposal along with the endorsement from the head of the institution in the prescribed format downloaded from http://kshec.kerala.gov.in has to be sent by post To The Vice-Chairman, The Kerala State Higher Education Council, Science and Technology Museum Campus, Vikas Bhavan PO, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala -695 033. The envelope should be superscribed Project Grants for Designing Courses.

The council will acknowledge receipt of application by e-mail only. The last date for submission of proposals is November 30. Alternately, an electronic copy should be sent in Open Office Writer or MS Word format to the e-mail heccourse@gmail.com

The project proposals complete will be shortlisted and evaluated by a panel of experts appointed by the Council.

The intimation regarding the projects selected for funding will be given to the principal or course designers or project leaders. Formal approval of the project will be given when the principal or course designer or project leader submitted an affidavit to the Council in the prescribed format.