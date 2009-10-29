THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The All-Kerala Kendriya Vidyalaya Parents’ Association has criticised the Union Government’s decision to increase the fees in a manner that was ``unjust’’ and ``unscientific’’. The Action Council formed by the Association will petition the President and the Prime Minister on November 15 and will hold a Parliament march during the last week of December in protest.

From October onwards, there will be a four-fold increase in fees in Kendriya Vidyalayas. ``In the case of a boy studying in standard 9 or 10, the quarterly fee will be increased from Rs 665 to Rs 1,470,’’ said P.T. Sharafudeen of the All-Kerala Kendriya Vidyalaya Parents’ Association.

Parents with only one girl, irrespective of their financial status, will continue to be exempted from paying fees. However, those with two girls will now have to pay Rs 900.

A boy studying in plus-two currently pays Rs 50 as monthly tuition fee. This will be increased to Rs 400. Adding up other items in the fee structure, a plus-two boy will have to pay Rs 870 and a girl Rs 720 a month as per the new fee structure. This will translate to Rs 2,610 a quarter for boys and Rs 2,160 for girls.

Union Minister for Human Resources Kapil Sibal has said that 90 percent of the students studying in Kendriya Vidyalayas were the children of Central Government employees and for the education of the Central Government employees’ children, a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 was being paid. However, the condition of Kerala is just opposite. Here, 35 percent of the seats are reserved for the children of State Government employees. Besides, children from economically weak background too study in these schools.

``So, this fee hike will create problems for them. This will help to increase the number of English medium schools in the State and lead to the closure of the Kendriya Vidyalayas,’’ Sharafuddin said.

The action council of the parents has also decided to form a coordination committee of the Kendriya Vidyalaya parents from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram.

