THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The inaugural function of the Tourism Department’s Onam Festival 2009 on Tuesday will be dedicated to actor Mohanlal, who has completed 30 years in films.

Mohanlal will present a three-hour programme, ‘Nandipoorvam Mohanlal’, at the inaugural function, which will attended by Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, his Cabinet colleagues and the Union Minister of State for External Affairs Shashi Tharoor.

‘Nandipoorvam Mohanlal’ is a musical journey through three decades of Mohanlal’s film career. ``The programme will be hosted by Mohanlal himself. It will be a kind of monologue by the star,’’ programme director Rajeev Kumar said.

Noted dancers who had shared screen space with Mohanlal over the years - Sobhana, Vineeth and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy - will recreate popular dances from the star’s films. Over 30 songs, all of them picked by Mohanlal, will be rendered by popular singers like Sujatha, Madhu Balakrishnan, Vijay Yesudas, Manjari and Shweta. Five of the songs will be sung by Mohanlal. There will be 30-odd orchestra pieces too.

``The entire programme is conceived like a chat show where Mohanlal interacts with friends and colleagues,’’ Rajeev Kumar said.

