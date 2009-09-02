THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralites seem to have maintained the `spirit’ of Onam, despite the High Court directive that liquor shops and bars should remain closed on September 1. On Monday, the day before first-Onam, liquor worth Rs 34 crore was sold in the state, which is the highest sales on a single day. The sale during the first-Onam in 2008 was Rs 22.6 crore.

``The sales on Monday was about 50 per cent higher than the sales on the first Onam day last year,’’ said Kerala State Beverages Corporation Managing Director N.Shanker Reddy.

The figures indicate that consumers have stocked enough liquor for their Onam celebrations in advance. The Government had earlier decided to open all liquor shops on September 1 being the first-Onam day. However, the High Court had directed that the shops should not be opened.

The highest sales was recorded at Chalakkudy at Rs 22 lakh, followed by Karunagapally Rs 20.3 lakh and nearby Vavvakavu Rs 16.69 lakh.

Out of the 337 outlets of KSBC, 88 shops recorded sales above Rs 10 lakh on Monday, Shanker Reddy said. The sales during the last six days was Rs 132.3 crore, whereas it was Rs 110.47 crore during the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, the total sales during this August was Rs 486 crore, whereas it was Rs 369.5 crore in August last year - an increase of 37 percent.

While 14.57 lakh cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor were sold during August last year, it went up to 18.69 lakh cases in August this year. In the case of beer, it was 4.57 lakh cases last year and 6.2 lakh cases this year.

The KSBC is expecting a total turnover of Rs 200 crore during this Onam season, compared to Rs 160 crore during the last year.