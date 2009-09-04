Insufficient supply of river sand has hit the construction work on the Air India engineering base, which is coming up at Chakkai.The project, that was scheduled to be commissioned in 2008, is getting delayed indefinitely.

“Earlier, we used to get around ten loads of sand daily. In that place, we are now only getting one load daily over the last couple of months. This is badly affecting the progress of civil works,” said Project Manager of the engineering base, Jacob Chandy. The Salem-based Mukesh and Associates, which is carrying out the work, is now looking into the options of using artificial sand like M-Sand for the construction works.

“We have taken up the matter with the Air India officials and suggested that artificial sand could be used as an alternative for river sand,” Chandy told Express.

The restriction imposed by the Tamil Nadu Government on bringing sand to the State is said to be the reason for the insufficient supply of sand at the Air India construction site. There were reports that several loads of river sand to the State were blocked by Tamil Nadu officials at the border check-posts.

The foundation stone for the engineering base was laid by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2006. The works were scheduled to be completed in the first-quarter of 2008. But the works commenced only by April 2008 owing to the delay in handing over the land to the Air India by the State Government.

“About 75 percent of the works is complete and the project is expected to be ready for commissioning by the end of this year,” said Chandy.

The Rs 60-crore project comprises two hangars for the Boeing-737 and similar aircraft. While one hanger is meant for routine maintenance of aircraft, the other one would be used for major maintenance works.

The two hangars would be separated by a central annexe building. The component room, workshop, fire and security room, medical facilities and administrative block would be housed in the annexe building. A crane would also be installed at the engineering base.

The apron, connecting the hangars with the airport terminal building, has been designed to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft so that engineering works of those aircraft would be undertaken in a later stage.

The Air India is setting up the maintenance base in association with the Boeing. It is mainly meant for the routine maintenance of the Boeing 737-800 aircrafts, which are used by the Air India Express.

The engineering base, that is coming up at an area of 15 acres near the Chakkai ITI, would be the third maintenance base of the Air India in the country. At present, the Air India is having maintenance bases in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

arjun.raghunath@gmail.com