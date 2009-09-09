THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Services of Jet Airways from the airport here have been affected owing to the strike by pilots of the airlines. The services of Jet Airways to Muscat and Mumbai were cancelled. The passengers in the Muscat flight were accommodated at various hotels in the city whereas those to Mumbai were accommodated in other flights. The Chennai and Bangalore services of Jet Airways were operated. The pilots had gone on a strike in protest against the action taken by the management against two pilots. Meanwhile, a statement from AI headquarters in Mumbai said that the airline would be accommodating passengers of Jet Airways who have been stranded at various airports owing to the cancellation of Jet Airways flights.

Air India would also operate special flights if required.