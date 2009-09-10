Addicts Golf tournament from tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Trivandrum Golf Club will organise the ninth Addicts Golf Tournament from September 11 to 13.

More than 150 golfers from places like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mysore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kodaikanal, Ooty, Coorg, Cochin, Munnar and Peermade will participate in the tournament, which consists of single and doubles spread over three days.

The singles winner will be awarded the G.V. Raja Memorial Cup, doubles winner the Dharam Cup and the singles gross winner the Balan Nambiar Memorial Cup.

The tournament will be inaugurated by Rajinder Singh, Air Vice-Marshall of the Southern Command.