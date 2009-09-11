THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of observing the Science Year, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare will be organising a ‘sahavasa’ camp for kids at the Council headquarters at Thycaud from September 12 to 15.

As many as 175 schoolchildren belonging to classes VII, VIII and IX from various parts of the State will be participating in the camp. Classes by experts in Mathematics, Science, folk arts, children’s rights and Council’s programmes will be arranged. There will also be a study trip, environmental study, music night and magic show.

GSLV Project Director N. Narayana Murthy will inaugurate the camp on September 12. Health Minister P.K. Sreemathi will attend the concluding ceremony.

