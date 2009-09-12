THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police are on an alert along the coastal areas following an intelligence inputs of possible infiltration by LTTE activists. The police have verified several Tamil-speaking people along the Kovalam - Vizhinjam belt.

Hotels in the coastal areas are also alerted. The Coast Guard has also intensified patrolling in the sea off the Kovalam and Vizhinjam coast in view of the alert from the Intelligence Bureau.