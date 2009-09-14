THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Abdul Rasheed, head of the department, Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Medical College Hospital here, who was suspended from service by the State Government in connection with the alleged heart-valve fraud, is being reinstated in service following a court order.

The court has asked the Health Department to reinstate this doctor in service within three weeks.

A middleman involved in this fraud was arrested by the police following a complaint from the patient who had paid money for a heart valve, which is given free of cost to BPL patients. It was later found that the sale of these valves has been a regular affair in the department and the involvement of more doctors was found.

Following this, the Government suspended the head of the department for his failure in checking the fraud. However, there was severe criticism that no action was taken against the doctor whose name was revealed by the patient.

Following the revelation by the patient, the police had registered a case and were investigating, However, the probe has not reached anywhere.

The Government had also appointed an expert committee to inquire into the alleged fraud and also to suggest ways to improve the performance of the department. This committee, which already had six sittings, has found that no records were maintained in the department for the distribution of heart valves, that are supplied by the Government for being provided free of cost for the BPL patients.

