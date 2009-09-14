THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The central executive committee of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) held in Kochi on Sunday decided to go ahead with the strike to protest the government’s decision to ban private practice.

The meeting also decided to stop private practice by KGMCTA members from September 15.

The first meeting of the central executive committee after the new leadership assumed office, expressed dissatisfaction over the pay revision declared by the government.

“The pay revision declared by the government is not satisfactory. The government’s attitude to burden the doctors is deplorable,” said Dr Varghese Thomas, KGMCTA state president.

“We will protest in such a way that the patients are inconvenienced minimally,” he said. The doctors will not treat the patients in the pay ward from Tuesday.