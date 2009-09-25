THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Velli Kuthirai’ (Silver Horse), which accompanies the three idols from Tamil Nadu to the city as part of the Navarathri festival, is in a bad shape. The horse, which is made of silver and sandalwood and weighs over a 1,000 kg, has now been made stable using iron sheets and rods.

The procession of Silver Horse would soon become a thing of past in this inter-state festival, unless urgent steps are taken for its renovation, according to the Advisory Committee members of the Aryasala Devi Temple, where the horse mount is kept for nine days as part of the Navarathri festival.

The Silver Horse, which has some fine artwork depicting Hindu Gods, is the symbol of a unique inter-state festival and belongs to the Tamil Nadu Devaswom. It was offered to the Kumara Kovil in Tamil Nadu by the Travancore Royal Family way back in 1105 (Malayalam Era). As per tradition, the idol of Kumaraswami is carried on the back of the decorated Silver Horse, when the procession starts from Karamana to the Aryasala Devi Temple.

In 2004, a sand lorry had rammed into the Silver Horse at Kottamom, near Parassala, when it was being taken back to Tamil Nadu after the Navarathri festival. Later, it was carried on a lorry to Kumara Kovil.

“Several parts of the Silver Horse were badly damaged in the accident. Instead of repairing them properly using silver sheets, the Devaswom authorities had joined the parts using iron clamps and rods. Every year, more number of iron clamps are used for making the mount stable. The silver also has lost its sheen,’’ Aryasala Devi Temple Advisory Board secretary Ramesh told Expresso.

He said that members of the Travancore Royal Family should take up the issue and take necessary steps to preserve the eight-decade-old structure. “We are planning to bring members of the royal family here and show them the plight of the Silver Horse,’’ Ramesh said.

trivandrum@epmltd.com