THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It indeed takes some dare and determination to do away with drugs. On Friday, both these traits were on display at Palayam Martyrs’ Column, when Firoz, the RJ of Big FM, put himself in a mock jail set near the column as part of Vande Keralam Season 3, a BIG FM initiative against the use of drugs and alcohol. Firoz will free himself only when a total of 927 people come forward and openly abjure the use of alcohol.

Even in fetters, Firoz remained frisky, exchanging pleasantries and thanking all those for coming out in support of his initiative.

His campaign began at 9 am when Mayor K Chandrika locked him and put him in prison. The jail has nine locks and the first one was opened when the total crossed 100. Till evening, about 180 people turned up and renounced drugs in the presence of Firoz.

Besides students from schools and colleges, FM listeners and many people joined the initiative openly proclaiming their stand against drugs. The event was jointly organised by Kerala Kaumudi and Big FM.