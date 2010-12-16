THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary Christu Das Gandhi will inaugurate a State Conference of Kerala Tamil writers at PRS Hall on the Thiruvananthapuram Tamil Sangam premises here on Saturday. Writer Neela Padmanabhan and Tamil and Malayalam Writers’ Association secretary G N Panicker will also speak at the function being organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Tamil Writers’ Association. The conference is being held for the first time and commemorates the fifth anniversary of the association.

A seminar, titled ‘Kalamum Karuthum’, will be held as part of the conference. Head of the Tamil Department at Jawaharlal Nehru University Dr Nachimuthu will speak on ‘Tamil writers outside Tamil Nadu’ and poet Nellai S Muthu on ‘Kerala Tamil writers’.

A book exhibition is also being organised as part of the conference from Thursday to Saturday at the same venue. It will be inaugurated by ‘Kalachuvadu’ editor S R Sundaram. Former Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University Dr G Balamohanan Thampy will inaugurate the valedictory function of the conference by releasing the books by various Kerala writers.