THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Water supply to the following places will be disrupted from 10 a.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Supply will be totally disrupted in Nettayam, Manikanteswaram, Kachani, Malamugal and Mulavukad.

Supply will be partially affected in Vattiyoorkkavu, Kulasekharam, Vellaikkadavu, Kanjirampara, Marathamkuzhi, Thirumala, Poojappura, Thrikkannappuram, Thamalam, Mudavanmugal, Karamana, Thaliyal, Kalady, Nedungad, Kaimanam and Karumam.

The disruption is due to work at the water purification plant at Aruvikkara.