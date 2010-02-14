THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DCC president V S Shivakumar said that according to existing laws it was the State Government that should take the initiative for the High Court bench in the capital.

``The State Government is supposed to create the basic infrastructure after getting the consent of the High Court Chief Justice. The state has not even forwarded an application to the Centre,’’ Shivakumar said in a statement here on Saturday. A High Court bench cannot be set up in any part of the country without the consent of a High Court Chief Justice, he added.

It is in this context, Shivakumar said, that Union Minister Shashi Tharoor met the High Court Chief Justice twice to impress upon him the importance of the bench.

``Law Minister M Vijayakumar should clarify the steps he had taken in this regard.’’ Shivakumar said that Vijayakumar had earlier claimed that the High Court bench would be set up within 24 hours of the LDF swearing-in.