PATHANAMTHITTA: The annual festival of Malayalappuzha Devi temple near here will be held from February 24 to March 6. The festival will begin with kodiyettu ceremony under the leadership of thantri Adimuttathu Madom Sukumara Bhattathiri between 8.40 p.m. and 9.20 p.m. on February 24.

Kodiyettu annadanm will be offered to the devotees who gather there to offer worship earlier in the afternoon.

Utsabali will be held on all days at 11.30 a.m. from the second day of the festival on February 25 to March 5. Utsavabali darsan for the devotees will be available at 2 p.m. on these days.

A dance programme will be staged by Aranmula-based Chilanka Dance and Music Academy at 8 p.m. on February 25. Major-set Kathakali will be held at 10 p.m. on February 27 and 28, Pakalpooram and Pancharimelam sponsored by Nalloorkara at 3 p.m. on March 1, orchestra and dance events will be the cultural programmes to be held as part of the festival.

Pallivetta will be held at 9 p.m. on March 5. The arattu ceremony, including the jeevitha procession, will be held on March 6. The festival will conclude with arattu return procession, kodiyirakku and valiyakanika at 3 a.m.

Elaborate programmes will be held at Thombil Kottaram, the moolasthanam of Malayalappuzha temple, on the kodiyettu day on February 24. As part of the programme, the temple thantri would be accorded a reception at the Kottaram, Kottaram Samrakshana Samithi president K K Haridas and secretary P R Udayakumar said.

In connection with the kodiyettu, a procession would be taken out from the Kottaram to the temple at 3 p.m., they said.