THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tech-a-break, the annual celebrations at Technopark, turned tragic on Monday with a techie falling to death.

Bhuvana Sunder, 24, a software engineer with IBS, was the victim. He was a native of Myladuthurai, Kumbakonam, in Tamil Nadu.

Technopark sources said that Bhuvana Sunder fell down while performing ‘pulikali’ as part of the Tech-a-break celebrations. Though he was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, his life could not be saved.

Sources said that Bhuvana Sunder had suffered internal bleeding, which led to his death. The body is kept at the hospital mortuary.

Sunder, son of Umapathi and Poomkuzhali, had been working with IBS over the last couple of years, said sources.

Technopark sources said that all events of Tech-a-break scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled in view of the tragedy. A decision on conducting the event on the following days, which include performances by Dreadlocks and Benny Dayal on February 24 and 25, would be taken on Tuesday, said sources.

