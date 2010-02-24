THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The implementation of the Cherthala-Kazhakkoottam National Highway Development Programme could prove fatal for a lot of people living close to the stretch. The plan proposes to acquire land from either side of the existing road along the Cherthala-Kazhakkoottam stretch.

As a result, thousands will be rendered homeless. Offices, schools, shops and places of worship by the side of the road will be demolished. By the completion of the project, the future of people thrown out of their homes will remain unanswered. Those who earn their living by running petty shops will be forced to look for alternative jobs.

The project pays least concern for these poor people who will have to confront new challenges once the project is completed.

The completion of the project will bring new hassles. The vehicles traversing through this new, widened road will have to pay a high toll rate for every 10 km. This will increase the fares for buses and taxis. Pedestrians and two-wheelers will not be allowed on the new road. A five-feet-high wall will come up separating the four-lane stretch from the service roads on either side, eventually preventing the people from crossing the roads.

Supermarkets, hotels and bars will come up at toll centres wiping off small-scale shops and hotels from the scene. They will be denied their means of livelihood and will be forced to take harsh decisions about their lives.

Studies show that the regions around highways record the highest population density. Evacuating such a huge number of people along a long stretch is not practical. The government already owns land with a width of about 35 m from Cherthala to Thiruvananthapuram. The NH development programme can easily be implemented by using this available land. This would rule out the need for unnecessary land acquisitions.

Interestingly, the proposed plan does not touch a single bar which makes the plan look dubious. With experts saying that the existing highway can be developed on the model of the Aroor-Cherthala road, why would the government have to evacuate poor innocent people from their homes?