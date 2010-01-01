THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the term ‘silver screen’ is used without reserve, Sree Padmanabha theatre is the only exhibiting centre in the city to feature one. But the silver screen is only a side story. It is part of a spectacular technological leap made by the theatre with the release of James Cameron’s Rs 1,500-crore 3D extravaganza ‘Avatar’.

“We have now installed a 2K projector that can be used for both 3D and 2D films. We already had Qube D server installed. I have invested Rs 60 lakh for the 2K projector. To use television imagery, the change will be like moving from LCD to LED TV. From now on, the 2D images on our screen will be closer to what we call hyper reality,’’ said owner of Sree Padmanabha Sabari Gireesh.

A silver screen is a sine qua non for a 2K projector. The new screen, with a teflon-like silver coating, cost Gireesh Rs 4.5 lakh. ``The distributors of ‘Avatar’ were particular about the silver screen,’’ Gireesh said.

The purchase of the 2K projector involved a huge risk. ``To screen ‘Avatar’, we had to convert to 2K. But I was a bit apprehensive because, earlier, I had burnt my fingers with the prequel to the Star Wars trilogy, `The Phantom Menace’. If this film flops, my money will go down the drain,’’ Gireesh said.

So, initially, he made a rental arrangement with the company that supplied the 2K projector. ``But watching the first day response I decided to purchase the projector and scale up the viewing experience like never before,’’ Gireesh said.

Exhibiting centres have a decisive role to play if Malayalam cinema is to withstand the onslaught of other language and Hollywood films. ``If you want to wean families from their home theatre system, the theatres need to provide an unmatchable viewing experience,’’ leading producer Ranjith said recently.

Sabari Gireesh’s move is a step in that direction.

trivandrum@expressbuzz.com